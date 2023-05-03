The makers of ‘Dune: Part Two’ have released the first footage online ahead of the release of the first official trailer.

Making its way out via the studio’s social media accounts, the sneak-peek sees someone planting a device on the sand, possibly to call the worm, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actual footage from the film then subsides to show snapshots of Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya Coleman’s Chani.

Their trailer preview also includes a first look at Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rauth, unveiling his shocking transformation with a completely bald head. There are also glimpses of Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Javier Bardem as Stilgar and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck.

Feyd-Rauth is the evil nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard) and the brother of the sadistic Glossu Rabban, played by Dave Bautista. Sting previously portrayed Feyd-Rautha in David Lynch’s 1984 film adaptation.

“He’s someone Machiavellian, much more cruel, much more strategic and is more narcissistic,” director Denis Villeneuve told Vanity Fair about Butler’s Feyd-Rautha.

“Rabban wants to please,” he latter added about the differences between the two Harkonnen nephews.

“He wants to please the baron. He wants to shine in front of his uncle, but there’s something touching about Rabban because he’s a bad strategist. He’s not very intelligent. Rabban finds himself, at the end of part one, in the position where he doesn’t have the brain to be able to manage and control all these operations. Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is a very clever, very charismatic figure, and much more brilliant.”

The two brothers are in competition to become the Harkonnen family’s successor on the planet Arrakis.

The official synopsis for ‘Dune: Part Two’ has not been released, but it is expected to see the rise of Paul Atreides as a great leader among the Fremen. Villeneuve teased at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas in late April that “‘Part Two’ is an epic war movie, much more dense.”

