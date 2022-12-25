SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Australia announce playing XI to face South Africa in second WTC23 Test

NewsWire
0
0

Australia have locked in their XI for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa here.

Josh Hazlewood is set to miss another Test as he continues his recovery from a side strain. The hero of last year’s Ashes, Scott Boland has retained his place in the XI with the local star hoping to continue his good form.

Speaking to reporters on Christmas morning, Australia captain Pat Cummins addressed the selection of Boland over the seasoned campaigner Hazlewood.

“We gave Joshy (Hazlewood) every chance, (but) it just got to a stage where (he) more than anyone else felt like he was a little bit underdone.

“It’s a mark of the man really, he himself said ‘don’t feel quite right’ so he kind of pulled himself out of selection.

“We talk a lot about how (as) a team we need a squad mentality and I think it’s another great example.”

There are no changes in the batting lineup for Australia as David Warner gears up to play in his 100th Test for Australia. He will be accompanied at the top by fellow left-hander Usman Khawaja, followed by Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and the Player of the Match from the first Test, Travis Head.

World Test Championship: How your team can reach the final

With the race for a spot in the World Test Championship Final heating up, Australia will look to extend their lead at the top, while Dean Elgar’s side look to bounce back following their loss in the opening Test of the series.

Australia XI for second Test: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

20221225-092803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vijay Shankar to lead Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy

    Yorkshire announce partnership with Lahore Qalandars

    Team India starts preparations for West Indies ODIs

    Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan, Nawaz, Ali play crucial knocks as Pakistan...