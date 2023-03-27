Australia batter Cameron Bancroft will be joining Somerset for the first four matches of the upcoming County Championship season in England, said the club in a statement on Monday.

Bancroft was due to join Somerset in 2018, but his involvement in the infamous Sandpaper gate scandal in Cape Town meant the contract was terminated for that season, and was replaced by compatriot Matthew Renshaw.

Bancroft was the leading run scorer in this year’s Sheffield Shield in Australia, amassing 945 runs at an average of 59.06 as Western Australia lifted the title. “I have thoroughly enjoyed the time that I’ve spent playing in England, and I’m excited to be heading back there with Somerset.”

“They are an outstanding Club who are looking to challenge in all formats again this year. I hope that I can help contribute to Somerset making a good start to the season in their pursuit of their County Championship goal. It would mean a huge amount to me to play a part in the 2023 team making history,” he said.

Bancroft last represented Australia during the 2019 Ashes and has previously played County Championship cricket for Durham and Gloucestershire. “We are pleased to have secured a player of Cameron’s quality for the opening matches of the campaign. With Matt Henry joining us later in the season we were keen to secure the services of a proven player for the opening four fixtures.”

“With a couple of our batters currently recovering from injury, we saw this as an opportunity to solidify our batting line up at a time of the year when runs will be at a premium.”

“During his recent spells within county cricket he has proved himself to be extremely proficient in English conditions and we are looking forward to adding his quality to our dressing room for those initial Championship matches,” said Andy Hurry, Somerset Director of Cricket.

