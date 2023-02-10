SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Australia batter Matthew Renshaw sent for scans on right knee: Report

Australia’s left-handed batter Matthew Renshaw has been sent to hospital for precautionary scans on his right knee midway through the morning session on the second day of the first Test against India at VCA Stadium, Nagpur, on Friday.

A report by cricket.com.au says Renshaw, who was out for a golden duck off Ravindra Jadeja on day one, hurt his right knee in the warm-up before play on day two. “The 26-year-old left the VCA Stadium on Friday morning to undergo scans, with Ashton Agar taking his place on the field as India batted in their first innings,” it added.

Australia are already playing the Nagpur Test without allrounder Cameron Green and left-arm fast-bowler Mitchell Starc with finger injuries, while Josh Hazlewood is also unavailable with a left Achilles issue.

“I don’t know how severe it is but it’s not a great sign that he’s not on the field. I hear that he’s been taken to the hospital for precautionary scans or X-rays, so that’s the last thing Australia need, another injury to one of their players and top-order batsmen,” former Australia batter Mark Waugh said while on commentary duties.

Brought back for Test cricket during the drawn Sydney Test against South Africa last month, Renshaw retained his spot for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener at Nagpur. Peter Handscomb was also recalled to bat in the middle order as Travis Head was given an axe.

Australia will be anxious over Renshaw’s availability with the bat in the second innings as they aim to fight back in the Nagpur Test after being bundled out for just 177 in the first innings.

