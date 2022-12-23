Australia’s national women’s cricket selectors have brought back captain Meg Lanning from an extended period of leave for the three One-Day Internationals (ODI) against Pakistan Women from January 16-21 in Brisbane and Sydney.

The Cricket Australia National Selection Panel on Friday announced a 13-player squad for the three-match series.

While captain Meg Lanning returns from a five-month hiatus, Australia will be missing the services of vice-captain Alyssa Healy, who has suffered a right calf strain during Australia’s T20 series in India and thus has been ruled out of the series.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath will act as Lanning’s deputy throughout the series against Pakistan.

The selectors have dropped Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington and Grace Harris after the India series, Cricket Australia informed in a release on Friday.

Jess Jonassen has been selected subject to fitness and will need to prove her fitness after suffering a hamstring injury during the five-match T20I series in India. But the selectors are hopeful she’ll be fit in time for the series.

Speaking on the squad, National Selector, Shawn Flegler said, “The squad is very similar to the one that travelled to India recently, with the addition of Meg who returns from an extended break.

“Meg brings so much to the side both on and off the field, and it’s pleasing to welcome her back at such an important time with the T20 World Cup just over a month away,” Flegler said.

“The Indian series allowed us to blood some new talent and it’s pleasing to be able to retain Kim and Phoebe for this series. Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington and Grace Harris, unfortunately, miss out; however, they all remain in contention for selection for the T20 leg of the tour and T20 World Cup,” Flegler was quoted by cricket Australia as saying in the release.

“While we welcome Meg back, Alyssa won’t have recovered from her calf injury in time, so that presents an opportunity for Beth to take the gloves in her absence.”

Australia will play Pakistan in three ODIs at Allan Border Field on January 16 and 18 and at North Sydney Oval on January 21.

Meanwhile, the squad for the following three T20Is against Pakistan and the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa will be announced in due course.

Australia Women’s squad for Pakistan ODIs:

Meg Lanning (captain), Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen (subject to fitness), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland.

