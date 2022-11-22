BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Australia clears FTA with India

NewsWire
0
5

Australia on Tuesday cleared the free trade agreement (FTA) with India as its Parliament has approved the pact.

Taking to Twitter, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “BREAKING: Our Free Trade Agreement with India has passed through Parliament.”

The pact is likely to be implemented on a mutually agreeable date.

According to Australian law, the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) needs ratification by that country’s parliament before its implementation.

The pact will enable duty-free access for Australian products in India in sectors like textiles, leather goods, jewellery etc.

Union Commerce and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal reacted to the development by tweeting: “Delighted that India-Australia Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement has been passed by Australian Parliament. A result of our deep friendship, it sets the stage for us to unleash the full potential of our trade ties and spur massive economic growth.”

Australia on its part would offer zero duty access to Indian products, which currently attract customs duty to the tune of 4 to 5 per cent in that country.

20221122-144404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Swastika Vinayaka Synthetics, HB Stockholdings’ shares up 80% in five sessions

    Tourism gets fat allocation in Kerala budget

    India’s 99 new coal mine projects conflict with net zero by...

    Vodafone Idea would opt for equity conversion during moratorium