SPORTSCRICKETTOP NEWS

Australia clinch Test series 1-0 against Pakistan

NewsWire
0
10

Australia have clinched the three-Test series against Pakistan 1-0 after a dramatic day five victory in Lahore on Friday.

For Australia, fast bowler Pat Cummins picked three crucial wickets while off-spinner Nathon Lyon picked up five wickets to wrap up Pakistan’s innings at 235/10 in 92.1 overs.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who saved Pakistan from the jaws of defeat in the second Test in Karachi with a 196 in the second innings, also succumbed to pressure and got out.

After Azam’s wicket, none of the Pakistan’s batters were able to carry their innings.

Cummins dismissed Fawad Alam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who also struck an unbeaten 104 in the second innings of the drawn Karachi Test, in successive overs with both batters falling leg before wicket.

The first two Tests in the series – the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 – were drawn.

20220325-172212

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Short-term contract extension for Langer was for ‘unity’, ‘future success’ of...

    IPL 2022: It was tough to retain just four players: Delhi...

    Ravi Shastri, India support staff put under isolation

    Shreyas, Mithali, Deepti nominated for ICC Player of the Month