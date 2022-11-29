SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Australia confirm XI to feature in first Test against West Indies

NewsWire
0
0

Australia captain Pat Cummins has confirmed the make-up of the XI that will take the field for his side in the first Test against the West Indies here.

There are no major surprises in the final XI for the first home Test of the Australian summer, with Cummins confirming one change to the team that featured in the most recent Test match in Sri Lanka.

Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood returns to Australia’s line-up, with back-up spinner Mitchell Swepson making way following Australia’s demoralising loss to Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

Swepson picked up figures of 3/103 in that match, but the 29-year-old was not selected in the squad for the West Indies series as Australia reverted to their standard line-up with three seamers and the solitary spinner.

Veteran openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja retain their places at the top of Australia’s batting order, with left-hander Marcus Harris missing out on selection despite winning a recall to the squad for the series.

The series against the West Indies is crucial for Australia’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Test Championship final, with Cummins’ side currently sitting on top of the standings ahead of a busy upcoming schedule.

Following the series against the West Indies, Australia host South Africa for three Tests at the end of the year before embarking on a four-Test series in India that may decide their World Test Championship fortunes.

Australia XI to play West Indies: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

20221129-110605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Be in the moment and enjoy, Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals Dhoni’s advice...

    Shouldn’t have let the match go into Super Over: Dhawan

    Maqsood, Rossouw guide Multan Sultans to PSL-6 title

    T20 World Cup: New Zealand are first team to qualify for...