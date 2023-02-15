Australia remain on top of the ICC Test Team Rankings after the latest update following the conclusion of Zimbabwe’s two-match series against West Indies.

West Indies claimed the series 1-0 after winning the second Test in Bulawayo by an innings and four runs, a result that left them at eighth in the Test team rankings, reports ICC.

Zimbabwe continue at 10th, with 27 rating points.

Australia will head into the second Test against India in Delhi, starting on Friday as the No.1-ranked team with 126 rating points, 11 above India’s 115.

India won the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs, and are vying for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

Australia are also in contention for a place in the final of the marquee event, which will be played at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11.

