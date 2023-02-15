SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Australia continue atop Test rankings after latest update

NewsWire
0
0

Australia remain on top of the ICC Test Team Rankings after the latest update following the conclusion of Zimbabwe’s two-match series against West Indies.

West Indies claimed the series 1-0 after winning the second Test in Bulawayo by an innings and four runs, a result that left them at eighth in the Test team rankings, reports ICC.

Zimbabwe continue at 10th, with 27 rating points.

Australia will head into the second Test against India in Delhi, starting on Friday as the No.1-ranked team with 126 rating points, 11 above India’s 115.

India won the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs, and are vying for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

Australia are also in contention for a place in the final of the marquee event, which will be played at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11.

20230215-230802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Avesh, Holder star as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers...

    IPL 2022: Samson, Prasidh, Chahal lead Rajasthan to 61-run win over...

    IPL 2022: Have to be consistently playing at our best for...

    Some distance away from acquiring all the leadership qualities, but getting...