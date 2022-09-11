INDIASPORTS

Australia dethrone China at FIBA U-18 Women’s Asian C’ship; India finish eighth

NewsWire
0
0

Australia beat defending champions China 81-55 in the final of the FIBA U-18 Women’s Asian Championship here on Sunday.

In their first appearance in the tournament’s final, Australia shot 47.9% from the field and outperformed China 56-26 in rebounds.

Isla Juffermans led Australia with a double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds. Dallas Loughridge and Nyadiew Puoch helped with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Juffermans scored eight points to move Australia ahead 22-14 by the end of the first quarter.

Wang Jing scored five straight points to help China pull the game back 21-26 early in the second quarter, but Juffermans continued her scoring output by contributing eight of Australia’s 10 points to open the period.

Australia made the most of late 3-pointers from Sophie Burrows and Tess Heal to establish a 44-30 advantage at halftime.

China’s efforts to increase the game tempo after the interval failed to come to fruition, as they could not keep the Australian paint duo of Puoch and Juffermans at bay.

Australia expanded their lead to 20 points after Puoch’s layup and looked well on their way to the title with a 17-point margin in hand going into the final frame.

China went scoreless in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, and Australia held firm to win the match.

China never led during the game. Wang Jing was the only Chinese player to reach double figures with 16 points.

Earlier on Sunday, Japan got past Chinese Taipei 77-45 to take the bronze.

South Korea were placed fifth in the final standings with New Zealand sixth and Indonesia seventh.

The Indian girls ended eighth and last in Division 1 after finishing fourth in Group A which also included Australia, South Korea, and New Zealand.

20220911-223604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    People must be allowed to raise voice in democracy, says SC

    ‘Significant progress made by India in meeting its climate goals’

    Western Ghats to get heavy rain; scattered showers in few TN...

    Violent protests an eye-opener, says KTR