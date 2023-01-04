SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Australia, England play spin better than subcontinent sides: Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara believes that overseas nations like England and Australia have learnt to play spin better than subcontinent sides as cricket has changed a lot over the years.

“I think cricket’s changed quite a lot since 2011, in those days I would say that in Asian conditions, it favours the subcontinental players. But over the years I think that England, Australia, New Zealand have learnt to play spin a lot better than even the subcontinental sides,” Sangakkara said on Star Sports show.

“You see a lot of reverse sweeps, paddle shots and sweeps, all of these new strokes using their feet. I think that has revolutionised the way we look at cricket in the subcontinent. IPL has helped a lot in terms of exposure as well,” he added.

India, currently playing a T20I series, is slated to play three-match ODI home series against Sri Lanka, starting from January 10.

