Australia is failing to address disadvantages faced by its Indigenous population, with life outcomes continuing to worsen according to government data published on Thursday.

The Productivity Commission published the latest data on Closing the Gap, a national framework aiming to improve the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people by achieving 19 socioeconomic targets, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, the update found only four of the 19 targets are on track to be met by 2031.

For example, the target to reduce the rate of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people (10-17 years) in detention by at least 30 per cent, is improving and on track.

But the target to reduce the rate of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults held in incarceration by at least 15 per cent, is not on track and worsening.

Linda Burney, the Minister for Indigenous Australians, said the lack of progress in the latest update shows the need for structural reform.

Australians are expected to vote late in 2023 in a referendum on whether to alter the constitution to establish an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

20230615-142203

