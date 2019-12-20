Australia first to qualify for ATP Cup quarterfinals

Melbourne, Jan 6 (IANS) Australia, led by 20-year-old Alex de Minaur, has become the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals of the inaugural ATP Cup, defeating Canada 3-0 in the group stage.

On Sunday afternoon, Alex de Minaur rallied from a set down to win for the second time in as many matches and put the host country in Final Eight qualification position.

De Minaur defeated Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-2 and clinched the tie for the home country. “I managed to turn things around, get back into a positive mindset, get my energy back,” De Minaur said.

“I think it’s all energy. It’s good that in the back of my head I know that all the hard work I’ve put in in the pre-season, so I know that my body’s ready to keep on going for however long it takes,” he added.

John Millman, who replaced Nick Kyrgios as Australia’s No. 2, defeated Canada’s Feliz Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles, the duo of Chris Guccione and John Peers finished off the sweep with a 3-6, 7-6(3), 10-8 win against Auger-Aliassime and Adil Shamasdin.

The group phase of the ATP Cup, which is being played in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, will end on January 8, while the final phase, in which the six group winners and the two top No. 2 teams will compete, will be played between January 9-12 in Sydney.

–IANS

aak/vin