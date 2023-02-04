Australia’s left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey stated the side is cautious about the threat which reverse-swing can pose ahead of the spin examination awaiting the visitors in India ahead of the first Test at Nagpur starting from February 9.

Australia’s Test squad is currently in Alur, Bengaluru for a four-day preparation camp before leaving from Nagpur for the first Test and practising in spin-friendly conditions, followed by matches in New Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

“Going to Pakistan it was a lot of spin talk and I found the reverse swinging ball difficult. I played a four-day game (for Australia A against India A at Bengaluru) here in 2018 and a lot of the talk was about spin and probably forget a bit about how damaging both team’s fast bowlers are with the reverse-swinging ball, a wicket that might be a bit up and down.”

“Having the game ebb and flow between spin and fast bowling, dry periods, periods where it will score quickly think that’s great about this team, the experience we do have. We know the threats that India have.”

“For a lot of the guys who have played in the past, we’ll speak to them and we’ll have our batters’ meeting soon. We’ll face a lot of different spinners throughout the next few days, our spinners (are) bowling well as well, so for everyone, it’s getting our feet on the ground,” Carey was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Carey is seen as someone in the Australian team who can take on the spinners with his repertoire of sweeps. But he feels the game plans of tackling Indian spinners will be best left down to the individuals to find out what ways work the best for them.

“I like to sweep in most circumstances, most formats, then (it’s) playing the conditions. We went to Galle for two Tests (against Sri Lanka last year) and they were two different wickets. So be open-minded about what we are going to come up against, what team they put on the park and what scenario I come in at.”

“We haven’t really spoken about it too much, the way as a group we are going to play, it’s on an individual basis. For Travis it might be exploring that (attacking) game a bit, Renners (Matthew Renshaw) is a bit taller and can get to the pitch of the ball – he has been here and succeeded – so it’s up to the individual to own their game then we back them in to do that.”

“It’s an exciting Test tour, there will be chaos at times, wickets will fall at times, just try to manage those situations. When we are on top hopefully the batters can really go big. I haven’t been here in and played Test cricket but have seen it on TV and if you are on top try to drive it in, and if you’re not try to find a way to get some momentum back.”

20230204-131004