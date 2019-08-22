Australia Minister for Resources to visit India

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Australia’s Minister for Resources Matthew Canavan will be on a four-day visit to India from August 26, to bolster ties in the resources sector, including to discuss how to meet New Delhi’s need for minerals critical to its economic, defence and space capabilities.

Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu, said: “Australia is a natural partner for India in the resources sector. The resources and METS (Mining Equipment, Technology and Services) sectors are a priority under the India Economic Strategy. Australia’s comparative advantage in these sectors and the opportunities that India’s growth trajectory presents are highly complementary.”

She said Canavan, who is also the Minister for Northern Australia, will be in India from August 26-29, during which he will also showcase the opportunities for Indian engagement and investment in Northern Australia.

It is Canavan’s first visit to India since the re-election of the Scott Morrison government.

His visit comes at a time when both the Australian and Indian Governments have returned with a renewed sense of vigour for the relationship, Sidhu said.

Canavan will travel to three-Indian cities – Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai — where he will meet ministerial counterparts and resource industry leaders, an Australian High Commission statement said.

In Delhi, Canavan will meet Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal; Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi; and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss the strengths and potential of Australia’s resources sectors and explore emerging opportunities to support India’s need for minerals critical to its economic, defence and space capabilities.

He will call upon Minister of Finance and Excise, Commerce and Industries, Government of West Bengal Amit Mitra in Kolkata, and meet business leaders in Mumbai.

India is Australia’s fourth largest export market, and a key destination for Australian coal and copper.

