Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been appointed the country’s next ambassador to the US.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday confirmed months of speculation that Rudd, who was in office between 2007 and 2010 and again in 2013, will become the 23rd ambassador to the US, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rudd, a former leader of Albanese’s Labor Party, will head to Washington early in 2023, replacing Arthur Sinodinos after three years.

Making the announcement in Canberra, Albanese said Rudd had extensive connections and experience in the US.

“Kevin Rudd is an outstanding appointment, he brings a great deal of credit to Australia by agreeing to this appointment,” Albanese, who served as Rudd’s deputy PM in 2013, said.

In a statement on Tuesda,y Rudd said he was honored by the appointment.

