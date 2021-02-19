Australia’s T20 Internationals tour of New Zealand will be exclusively live streamed on FanCode in India.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is ready to host the Australia cricket team and has confirmed the schedule for the five T20 International matches against their Trans-Tasman neighbours. The five-match series, which begins on February 22 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, can be followed from 11.30 am IST.

Itinerary (all times IST):

1st T20I, New Zealand vs Australia, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, February 22, from 11:30 am

2nd T20I, New Zealand vs Australia, University Oval, Dunedin, February 25, from 6:30 am

3rd T20I, New Zealand vs Australia, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, March 3, from 11:30 am

4th T20I, New Zealand vs Australia, Eden Park, Auckland, March 5, from 11.30 am

5th T20I, New Zealand vs Australia, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, March 7, from 6.30 am

–IANS

qma/