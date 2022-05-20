Australia, which is going to polls on Saturday, is set to witness a two-way contest between Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Scott Morrison and opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese.

Australian Parliament has two Houses — House of Representatives (Lower House) and Senate (Upper House). The maximum term of House of Representatives is three years.

Of the 151 seats, a party has to win at least 76 seats to capture power.

A strong 17.2 million electorate are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polling which will begin at 8.00 a.m. and conclude at 6.00 p.m.

Voting is mandatory and those who do not vote attract a fine of Aus $20 (US $14).

The voters’ concerns are inflation and climate change, among others, BBC reported.

In the previous elections, the ruling Liberal-National coalition, comprising Liberal Party of Australia and National Party of Australia, had won 75 seats while the opposition Labor Party bagged 68 seats.

Also up for polls are 40 of the 76 seats in the Senate.

Earlier, Scott Morrison had slammed Anthony Albanese as a “loose unit” on the economy, to which the latter replied that the Australian economy was “crying for leadership and reform” but was getting neither from the current administration.

20220520-155603