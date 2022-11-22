Australia Post has announced that it will restart receiving inbound international sea mail after more than seven weeks of suspension.

The national postal service provider suspended this mail service from October 1, due to a high volume of prohibited items entering the country by sea mail, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, the recent inconvenience to some customers during the festival season prompted the company to resume sea mail deliveries.

“We know that the temporary suspension inconvenienced some of our overseas and local customers and have worked tirelessly to restart the service,” said Paul Graham, Australia Post’s Group Chief Executive Officer.

Australia Post has seen an increase in parcel volumes coming through from the recent sales.

It has also commenced weekend delivery in all metro capitals and some regional areas to help support the expected increase in parcel volumes in the lead-up to Christmas.

Australia Post said they will work with relevant border agencies to continue to closely monitor the volume of prohibited items coming to the country and will take all steps necessary to ensure border integrity remains intact.

