LIFESTYLEWORLD

Australia Post restarts to receive int’l sea mail

NewsWire
0
3

Australia Post has announced that it will restart receiving inbound international sea mail after more than seven weeks of suspension.

The national postal service provider suspended this mail service from October 1, due to a high volume of prohibited items entering the country by sea mail, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, the recent inconvenience to some customers during the festival season prompted the company to resume sea mail deliveries.

“We know that the temporary suspension inconvenienced some of our overseas and local customers and have worked tirelessly to restart the service,” said Paul Graham, Australia Post’s Group Chief Executive Officer.

Australia Post has seen an increase in parcel volumes coming through from the recent sales.

It has also commenced weekend delivery in all metro capitals and some regional areas to help support the expected increase in parcel volumes in the lead-up to Christmas.

Australia Post said they will work with relevant border agencies to continue to closely monitor the volume of prohibited items coming to the country and will take all steps necessary to ensure border integrity remains intact.

20221122-144003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shine.com’s new initiative to help workers navigate through recent layoffs

    UP: New banyan tree to replace 300-yr-old ‘Gandhi Vatvriksha’

    Litigator objects to Delhi’s L&DO notification

    Emmy nominees announced: ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ lead race