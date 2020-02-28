Australia records 1st coronavirus death

Canberra, March 1 (IANS) Australia recorded its first coronavirus death after a 78-year-old patient, who was evacuated from the quarantines Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, died in a hospital in Perth, authorities said on Sunday.

Following their evacuation from the cruise ship, the victim and his wife had been transferred to the Perth hospital after they tested positive to the virus, reports Xinhua news agency.

The woman remains in stable condition in hospital.

Meanwhile, the New South Wales health department on Sunday confirmed the fifth coronavirus case in the state, taking the total number of infections in Australia to 26.

A man in his 40s who recently returned from a trip to Iran was being treated at the Westmead Hospital in western Sydney after experiencing mild symptoms, local media said.

The man is the second case related to Iran after a 63-year-old woman diagnosed positive in Queensland.

Another man in his 50s in New South Wales was also under investigation for possible infection.

According to the latest information from the National Health Department, 15 of all confirmed cases were reported to have recovered.

–IANS

ksk/