Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has said that the Pat Cummins-led side is heavily dependent on Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschange in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and added that the “whole batting line-up needs to stand up.”

“I think they’re relying too much on (Steve) Smith and Marnus (Labuschagne) at the moment. Travis Head has had a really good year as well. The whole batting line-up has to stand up,” McGrath said.

Australia have already conceded the Border-Gavaskar trophy after suffering defeats in the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi, respectively, that drew heavy criticism on their approach and shot selection.

McGrath also questioned Australia’s game plan to tackle spin, saying the visitors opted defensive approach in the first Test while they were too aggressive in the second game.

“In the first Test, they were too defensive, and in the second Test, they were too aggressive. So, we will see if they’ve learned from those two matches. They have to find a happy medium and put a price on their wicket.

The fast-bowling legend also commented on the Australian bowling attack and said: “In India, you have to build an inning on solid defence and then look at ways to score and put the pressure back on the bowlers.

“They haven’t been able to come and clean up the tail. The last three batters have put on 160-plus. They are the ones causing problems. Whether they got the bowling changes right? Maybe Pat Cummins could have come in earlier,” he said.

