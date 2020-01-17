Australia to host 11th Indoor Cricket WC in October

Melbourne, Jan 22 (IANS) Australia is set to host a third cricket World Cup this year with the World Indoor Cricket Federation announcing Melbourne as the host city for the eleventh Indoor Cricket World Cup from October 10-17.

The tournament will be held at two state-of-the-art, elite indoor cricket venues in Melbourne: Casey Stadium and CitiPower Centre.

“We look forward to welcoming the world’s best players to the 2020 Indoor Cricket World Cup as the host nation and defending champions in the men’s and women’s division,” Executive General Manager of Community Cricket at Cricket Australia, Belinda Clark said

“It’s not often cricketers get to participate in a world cup in their own backyard, but the Australian Indoor teams will relish the opportunity to join their Australian men’s and women’s T20 teams in 2020 who get this chance.

“This event is a great opportunity for our elite indoor teams to take centre stage and show the excitement and skill of this format of the game,” she added.

Last held in Dubai in 2017, Australia are the reigning men’s and women’s Indoor Cricket World Cup champions seeking to keep their streak of never losing a World Cup in either division alive in the 25-year history of the tournament.

Cricketers from up to 10 countries from around the world will compete at the tournament in four divisions: 21 and under men, 21 and under women, open men and open women.

Australia are already hosting Women’s and Men’s T20 World Cups this year.

–IANS

aak/rt