The Australian government said on Tuesday that it will sign up to a global education agreement to benefit international students.

Education Minister Jason Clare and Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O’Connor confirmed that Australia will endorse the Unesco Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education, reports Xinhua news agency.

Developed in 2019, the treaty will make it easier for students to have their school qualifications recognized in another country, allowing them to pursue further study there.

It will also allow tertiary students to transfer their study credits to an institution in another country.

“Australia’s ratification of the global convention is a significant education milestone,” Clare said in a statement.

“The 1.4 million students who study at our universities each year can now have even greater confidence that their Australian qualification, whether undertaken onshore, offshore or online, will be recognised in other countries, helping them to access higher education abroad, as well as pursue greater employment opportunities.”

Australia is one of the biggest international education markets in the world, hosting about 750,000 student visa holders in 2019 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic restricting international travel.

“Australia has a comprehensive education and training system with established pathways across school, vocational education and training, higher education and employment,” O’Connor said.

“Being part of the Global Convention will boost international recognition of Australia’s world-class, vocational education and training graduates who are equipped with skills ready for the jobs of the 21st century,” the Minister added.

