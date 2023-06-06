WORLD

Australia updates El Nino status from ‘watch’ to ‘alert’

NewsWire
0
0

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) on Tuesday shifted its El Nino outlook from “watch” to “alert”, suggesting that there was a 70 per cent chance of an El Nino event developing this year.

“While the models show it’s very likely the tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures will reach El Nino levels during winter, we have seen some movement in the atmosphere towards El Nino conditions,” said BOM Senior Climatologist Catherine Ganter.

“While our El Nino alert criteria have been met, these changes will need to strengthen and sustain themselves over a longer period for us to consider an El Nino event,” Ganter said.

During El Nino, there is a higher chance of drier weather in eastern Australia and it’s more likely to be warmer than usual for the southern two-thirds of the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

But Ganter noted that even if an El Nino develops, its impact can vary depending on where people live, as well as from event to event.

On June 1, the BOM released its winter long-range forecast, noting that large areas of Australia are likely to see below-average rainfall along with warmer temperatures from June to August.

The change in the status from “El Nino Watch” to “El Nino Alert” did not affect the long-range forecast by the BOM.

“The Bureau’s long-range winter forecast is for drier and warmer conditions across almost all of Australia and the climate conditions in the Pacific Ocean are already factored into our forecasts,” said Ganter.

“The long-range forecast for winter also shows an increased chance of below average rainfall for almost all of Australia and the move to El Nino Alert does not change this forecast,” she added.

20230606-152602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Substack bids goodbye to 13 people, CEO says ‘very sorry’

    Meta now pauses remote work hirings after mass layoffs

    Australia facing significant gas shortfall in 2023: Report

    Pak govt plans long legal battle against Imran