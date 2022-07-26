Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting feels that India and hosts Australia will play in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year and Aaron Finch’s side will beat Rohit Sharma’s team to lift the coveted trophy.

Ponting has watched plenty of T20 cricket in recent times, with the former Australia skipper having spent time as an assistant of the Australian team under Justin Langer, been head coach of Delhi Capitals in the IPL for the last five years and commentating on Big Bash League matches.

Having seen and analysed the best players from around the world up close and personal, the two-time World Cup-winning captain admits that some luck is required to win a major ICC trophy but the 47-year-old is strong on the teams he feels are the most likely to taste success in Australia.

“I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final,” Ponting declared in the latest episode of The ICC Review.

“The reigning champions have got home conditions and that was one thing that made Australia’s win in the last World Cup, not remarkable, but that little bit sweeter for them.

“The fact that a lot of people, me included, thought when they went to UAE, the conditions that they were going to have to face on the back of the IPL, I thought the conditions might have been the thing that might not have allowed them to win it. But they found a way,” he added.

Asked who is the main danger to Australia and India in the mega event, the Australian great believes England also have many match-winners.

Ponting has been a long-time fan of Brendon McCullum and has been supremely impressed with what the brash Kiwi has produced so far during his tenure with England Test team. He also knows how capable new England white-ball coach Matthew Mott is given his superb record with Australia’s women’s team.

“I actually think England are an outstanding white-ball team and they have an outstanding white-ball setup. I just think the three teams on paper that look to have the most class and the most match-winners are India, Australia and England,” he said.

The former Australian skipper also gave a few other sides an outside chance of riding their luck all the way and at least making it to the title decider at the MCG on November 13.

“I know the game too well and any of New Zealand, Pakistan or West Indies even – we know how they tend to love playing this game and they’re probably most suited to the T20 format,” he said.

