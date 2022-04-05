SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

A total of seven Australian cricketers from the recent 2022 Women’s World cup winning squad were signed in The Hundred draft on Tuesday.

The signings include Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Rachel Haynes, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland. Apart from them, left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, who missed the World Cup due to injury, was also signed.

Last year 11 Australian cricketers had pulled out of the inaugural edition of The Hundred due to restrictions on international travel.

Australian players were among the 12 overseas signings announced, which also include New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr, South Africa’s Mignon du Preez and West Indies’ Deandra Dottin, a Cricbuzz report said. Notably, 12 players had already signed with their respective teams earlier.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy has been retained by Northern Superchargers, which will now include the services of veteran seamer Jenny Gunn – who hadn’t played in the inaugural season.

Among the local players, Tammy Beaumont has left London Spirit to captain Welsh Fire, where she will be joined by Fran Wilson, Alex Hartley, Fi Morris and Sarah Bryce. Her fellow opener, Lauren Winfield Hill has moved from Northern Superchargers to Oval Invincibles.

“With a host of star players confirmed, The Hundred will have fans on the edge of their seats with world-class sport, as well as bringing more family-friendly entertainment off the pitch,” said Sanjay Patel, the Managing Director of The Hundred.

“In the women’s competition, we have the best players from across the world taking part including Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine and we are confident we will set a new benchmark for the women’s domestic game,” he added.

Women’s signings:

London Spirit: Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, Megan Schutt, Sophie Luff

Welsh Fire: Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Alex Hartley, Fi Morris, Sarah Bryce

Manchester Originals: Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Ami Campbell, Phoebe Graham, Grace Potts

Northern Superchargers: Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham

Oval Invincibles: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Aylish Cranstone, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray (Retained), Kira Chathili

Trent Rockets: Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Bryony Smith, Alana King, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis (Retained)

Birmingham Phoenix: Sophie Molineux, Sterre Kalis

Southern Brave: Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams, Jo Gardner,Freya Kemp (Retained), Ella McCaughan (Retained)

20220405-232647

