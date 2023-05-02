INDIA

Australian Ambassador calls on J&K LG

Australian Ambassador Barry O’Farrell and Second Secretary Jack Taylor met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss a range of issues, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed development in J&K and investment opportunities in the Union Territory particularly in horticulture and food processing sector.

“Discussions also focused on areas of interest, including technology, renewable energy, and tourism,” the statement said.

“The Lt Governor highlighted the importance of the upcoming G-20 summit in Srinagar as an opportunity to showcase the region’s economic potential and ongoing efforts to enhance international investment.”

The discussions also touched upon bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

