Legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy believes there’s probably “a bit of angst” amongst the West Australians over the way former coach Justin Langer was eased out of his job earlier this year allegedly by senior players, and it could manifest in Pat Cummins and Co. being sledged during the first Test at Perth from November 30.

Langer, a local legend, recently slammed Test and ODI skipper Cummins over losing his coaching job nearly nine months back. The 52-year-old Langer had quit as chief coach of the Australian men’s team after players were reportedly not happy with his intense style of coaching.

With the first Test against the West Indies set to commence at the Optus Stadium from November 30, Healy believes the angst among the West Australians over the unceremonious exit of Langer after alleged complaints from former players could result in the team being sledged by the locals.

“Justin is a golden-haired boy in Perth so I would expect something for sure (in Perth),” Healy was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. “I think there will probably be a bit of angst there.

“Perth cricket fans love their own and decorated former batsman and coach Justin Langer is at the top of the tree,” said the report. “Cummins reportedly felt Langer’s coaching style was ‘too intense’ and pushed behind the scenes for Andrew McDonald to replace him,” added the report quoting Healy.

