The Australian Defence Force (ADF) said on Thursday that it has launched an investigation after a helicopter ditched into the water in the vicinity of Jervis Bay, injuring two people.

All 10 personnel on board the army MRH-90 Taipan were rescued from the ocean off the coast of New South Wales (NSW) on Wednesday night and assessed at a nearby naval academy, with two sustaining minor injuries, reports Xinhua news agency.

The helicopter was taking part in routine counter-terrorism training when it lost power and ditched into the ocean.

The site has been contained by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and port services and the entire MRH-90 Taipan fleet grounded while the ADF investigates the cause of the incident.

“Quick responses from ADF personnel and emergency services and well-drilled teams prevented a potential tragedy,” Chief of the Army Simon Stuart said in a statement on Thursday.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to determine the cause and ensure the platform remains safe to operate.”

