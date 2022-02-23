Australian delegation at IIT-Guwahati for discussions

An Australian delegation led by the country’s High Commissioner in India Barry O’ Farrell on Wednesday discussed several projects of mutual cooperation in various domains with the Director and top officials of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, officials said.

IIT sources said that the Australian delegation discussed several projects of mutual cooperation in various domains including academics, scholarships, strategic research, trade and commerce, governance, disaster management, cultural exchange, water conservation and clean energy.

IIT, Guwahati Director Prof T.G. Sitharam made a presentation on the Australia India Water Centre, Global Centre for Transdisciplinary Research in Water (Tri-Water), and various initiatives which are taken under their auspices such as the development of Master of Sustainable Water Futures programme, Water Matters for India – Delivering an Innovative Young Water Professional Training.

He added that such collaborations are crucial for meeting sustainable development goals, and also addressing the emerging challenges due to climate change. He also highlighted the major strides taken by IIT, Guwahati in global rankings and stressed the importance of the liberal arts programme.

Australian Consul-General in Kolkata Rowan Ainsworth said that there is an immense opportunity for collaboration in the areas of disaster management, trade and economics, the Indian Ocean, and development of the northeast region of India.

Working together on the world’s most important resource, water — The Australia-India Water Centre — is a great example of research collaboration between the two countries, she pointed out.

The High Commissioner highlighted the importance of cooperation in multidisciplinary areas, especially through the ‘MAITRI’ scholarships and fellowships, strategic areas collaboration, liberal arts, cultural exchange, research grants, skilled academics cooperation and governance with many more possibilities with other Australian Universities.

