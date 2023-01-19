WORLD

Australian economy stays strong despite employment fall: Treasurer

NewsWire
0
0

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Thursday said the country’s economy is in a strong position despite a surprise fall in jobs.

According to December 2022 labour force data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) earlier on Thursday, employment decreased by 15,000 people from November, reports Xinhua news agency.

Economists had forecast that the number of jobs would grow by approximately 22,000.

Despite the fall, the official unemployment rate remained steady at 3.5 percent.

Responding to the data, Chalmers said Australia was entering a period of global economic turmoil from a “position of genuine strength”.

“We’ve created 212,000 jobs under the life of this relatively new Albanese Labor government and that puts us in good stead,” he told reporters.

However, Chalmers warned that the government expects the global turndown and high interest rates to soften the Australian economy in 2023.

“We expect to see that in the unemployment rate in the coming months, as we made clear in the budget in October,” he said.

“The treasury forecast is for employment growth to ease and for the unemployment rate to edge up a little bit, but to still remain around these historic lows, which put us in such good stead as we confront the slowing global economy.”

The ABS revealed that 606,000 Australians worked reduced hours due to illness in December, 50 per cent higher than the long-term average.

The underemployment rate, which measures the portion of employed people who are not working as many hours as they would like, rose to 6.1 per cent.

20230119-144005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US condemns LoC infiltration, expects Pak’s ‘constructive role’ (Ld)

    Russia aims at yr-round sailing across Arctic sea

    White House: Recent license intended to improve Afghan economy

    China enters uncharted territory as Xi Jinping tightens his grip