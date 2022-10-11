WORLD

Australian electricity prices set to soar in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

The head of one of Australia’s largest electricity companies on Tuesday warned of soaring power prices in 2023.

Jeff Dimery, chief executive of Alinta Energy, revealed that based on current projections, retail electricity prices could increase by 35 per cent over the next 12 months, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addressing the Australian Financial Review (AFR)’s Energy and Climate summit, Dimery said the country was “out of time” to implement policies to support investment in renewable energy capacity to replace outgoing coal-fired power plants.

“When we run our modeling for energy pricing next year, using the current market prices, tariffs are going up a minimum of 35 per cent,” he was quoted as sayingy.

Dimery voiced concerns about the amount of development needed to guarantee the supply of electricity as Australia transitions away from fossil fuels.

In the lead-up to May’s general election, Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen promised electricity prices would fall by 2025 under a Labor Party government.

In a speech to the summit, he reaffirmed that commitment.

“We remain of the view that renewables are the cheapest form of energy by a country mile as Australian Energy Market Operator says, and getting more renewables in the system will mean lower power prices,” the Minister added.

20221011-130608

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Japan not considering new nuke plants despite energy security concerns

    Malaysian tourism rebounds, arrivals expected to hit 5mn by yr-end

    NZ lifts pre-departure Covid tests for travellers

    Voles modify habitat structure to evade avian predators: Study