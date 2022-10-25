WORLD

Australian govt flags vaping crackdown

NewsWire
0
0

Australia’s Health Minister Mark Butler on Tuesday flagged a government crackdown on the black market vaping industry, revealing that the federal government will bolster the regulatory framework around e-cigarettes.

Under Australian laws, it is illegal to use, sell or buy nicotine e-cigarette products without a prescription from a doctor, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite the current restrictions, according to The Australian newspaper, about 1.1 million people in the country use vaping products.

“The rate of young Australians aged 18-24 who reported using e-cigarettes nearly doubled, from 2.8 per cent in 2016 to 5.3 per cent in 2019,” the Minister told News Corp Australia.

“Our government is concerned about the increased marketing and use of e-cigarettes, particularly among young people,” Butler said.

State and territory health ministers have called for the federal government’s help in the crackdown on e-cigarettes.

Meanwhile, the tobacco industry has called for e-cigarettes to be legalised and taxed rather than stricter bans.

20221025-111803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former runner-up Rayhan Thomas returns in search of victory at the...

    Whispers that Imran may target & even sack COAS Bajwa

    Yoon aims to open S.Korean presidential office to public ‘before spring...

    San Francisco launches new neighbourhood vax site