Australian govt observing situation in Myanmar since military coup

NewsWire
Australian Senator Dean Smith, who is on an official trip to Mizoram, told state Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday that his government is observing the situation in Myanmar ever since the military coup there in February last year.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor and the Australian Senator talked about the Myanmar refugee issue and how Mizoram is handling the situation.

Kambhampati briefed Smith about the number of Myanmar refugees in the state and how the civil society groups are extending help to them on humanitarian grounds.

The Senator shared the views of the Australian government on the refugee issue.

He also shared the condition of the Chin community (a tribal community) in Australia and how the Australian government is observing the situation in Myanmar after the military coup there.

The Governor also expressed his delight over the growing partnership between the two countries in trade and other areas.

Smith told Kambhampati that India-Australia ties are now stronger than ever.

As per official records, the majority of around 30,400 Myanmar refugees are sheltered in Mizoram at over 156 camps in all the 11 districts.

The Myanmarese are provided with food, medicines and other relief materials by the state government, NGOs, churches and village authorities.

The Myanmar nationals took shelter in Mizoram after the military junta led by army chief General Min Aung Hlaing seized power in the neighbouring country in February last year.

Mizoram shares 510 km unfenced border with Myanmar.

