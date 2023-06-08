WORLD

Australian govt to outlaw Nazi hate symbols

Australia’s Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on Thursday announced the government will introduce legislation next week to criminalise public displays of the Nazi hate symbols and ban the trade of items with the symbols imprinted.

Under Australia’s Counter-Terrorism Legislation Amendment Bill, anyone caught breaching the new laws could face up to 12 months in jail, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ban includes, but is not limited to, the trade and public display of flags, armbands, t-shirts, insignia and the publication of symbols online promoting Nazi ideology.

Dreyfus said there was been a rise in the public display of these symbols and tackling far-right violent extremism is a priority for the Australian government.

