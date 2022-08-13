WORLD

Australian govt to strengthen sexual abuse response

NewsWire
0
0

The Australian government has decided to establish a national plan to stamp out coercive control.

Federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on Friday met with his counterparts from Australia’s states and territories and New Zealand to discuss strengthening the criminal justice response to sexual assault.

In a statement on Saturday, Dreyfus said the meeting endorsed a draft proposal for national principles to address coercive control.

Coercive control is a form of domestic abuse designed to create power or dominance over a person.

“These principles — the first of their kind — represent a significant step toward a shared national understanding of coercive control,” Dreyfus said.

This shared understanding is vital for greater community awareness and will be an important tool in improving the safety of women and children, he said.

Friday’s meeting came after 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame urged governments to improve the experiences of sexual abuse victim-survivors in the criminal justice system, and harmonize and better define laws around sexual assault.

It also endorsed a five-year plan to toughen the justice response to abuse.

“The Attorney-General’s Department and the Australian Institute of Criminology will review the definitions of consent, as well as broader definitions relating to sexual assault and child sexual abuse,” Dreyfus said.

“This will include legislation with respect to consent and stealthing, which has been the subject of recent calls for reform from advocates.”

20220813-150604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    January 6 committee chairman contracts Covid but hearing as per schedule

    US SC limits Biden’s power to cut emissions

    Aus medical body calls for nationwide mask mandate

    Speaker Pelosi to quarantine after positive result on Covid-19