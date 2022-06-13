Just a couple of days ago Rebel Wilson came “out” and announced to her fans and followers that she is currently dating a woman, Ramona Agruma.

She shared a cozy picture with her girlfriend and captioned her post, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

While Rebel had spoken about her new partner in an interview with People magazine about a month ago, she did not reveal who her partner was.

Now, as per latest reports, it has come to light that Rebel may have made the decision to “out” herself because she was facing pressure from the Sydney Herald to comment on her new relationship.

Speaking about the situation, Rebel tweeted, “It was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace.”

The newspaper has come under fire from the LGBTQiA+ activists who have accused them of forcing Rebel to “out” herself.

The Herald, though, denied that they pressured Rebel in any way to come out herself. They stated that they “simply asked questions”.

Wilson made her first comment on the controversy, Wilson responded on Sunday, June 12, to a Twitter user who accused the Herald of giving her just two days’ notice that they were going to disclose the actors’ relationship status.

The Herald stated that their columnist had put forth the questions about Rebel’s relationship with what they claim was “an abundance of caution and respect.”

As the social media outrage spiralled the editor of Herald, Bevan Shields defended the column. He wrote, “We would have asked the same questions had Wilson’s new partner been a man.”