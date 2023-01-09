SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Australian Open 2023: Players can compete if Covid-positive

NewsWire
Players at 2023 Australian Open will not be required to take Covid-19 tests, the tournament officials have confirmed. But recommended those who felt unwell, stay at home.

“We’ve made it clear to our players, as well as our over 12,000 staff. We ask … if anyone is feeling unwell, stay home,” Tournament Director Craig Tiley was quoted as saying by News.com.au on Monday.

Tiley also pointed out Australian batter Matt Renshaw, who played in the final Test against South Africa after a positive test. “It’s a normalised environment for us and, not dissimilar to cricket, there will potentially be players that will compete with Covid,” he said.

“We have gone a step further by making a recommendation around staying away when you’re ill, and that our medical staff – Dr Karen Holzer is the best in the business – she will continue to monitor that, with the players individually as well,” he added.

Last year, due to Australian Government’s strict Covid policy Serbian star Novak Djokovic was deported from the country over his anti-vaccination status.

