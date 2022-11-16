SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Australian Open badminton: China’s Shi storms into men’s singles second round

NewsWire
0
0

China’s Shi Yuqi cruised into the second round of men’s singles by beating Kanta Tsuneyama from Japan 21-11, 21-18 on the second matchday of the Australian Open Badminton 2022.

Shi will next face his countryman Weng Hongyang, who outplayed New Zealand’s Ricky Cheng 21-11, 21-16 in the first round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Lu Guangzu defeated Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto 21-18, 21-17 and will play against top-seeded Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia in the second round.

Elsewhere, Li Shifeng outperformed Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia 14-21, 21-17, 21-8 in a three-set thriller.

In the women’s singles opening round, Han Yue, who claimed the BWF World Tour Hylo Open title earlier this month, rallied to secure a 9-21, 22-20, 21-5 victory over South Korea’s Kim Ga, reports Xinhua.

Zhang Yiman suffered an early exit from the tournament, losing to Thailand’s Supanida Katethong 21-13, 21-16.

20221116-235001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Para Badminton World Championships: Debutants Nithya, Ramadass record easy wins; Nagar...

    BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships: India beat Australia 3-2

    Chinese Zhang/Zheng upset Uber Cup champions in Thailand Open

    Natu Memorial Badminton: Malvika Bansod, Kaushal Dharmamer win men’s and women’s...