SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Australian pace attack could be a real threat to India: Sunil Gavaskar

NewsWire
0
0

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that Australian pace attack could be the real threat to India in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia captain and pacer Pat Cummins, the world’s No. 1 Test bowler, finished as the leading wicket-taker during the 2020-21 Test series and also had a successful Pakistan tour.

“Cummins is a terrific bowler and, as we have seen in the past when the Australians are successful, it is their pace attack that has done the damage. With JoshHazlewood likely to miss the first Test with an injury, the advantage could well lie with India,” Gavaskar told The Telegraph.

“If memory serves right, the first time he took a five-wicket haul was in the subcontinent (5/34 on debut vs Sri Lanka in Galle, August 2011). Being the top bowler that Nathan Lyon is, he will always be attacking and probing, but the real threat is likely to be the pacers.”

The first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between the two teams will start from Thursday at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

India is currently placed second on the World Test Championship (WTC) table and will need to win the series by an optimum margin to qualify for the final.

20230208-121806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICC announces schedule for 2022 Women’s World Cup, NZ face WI...

    Liam’s knock was special; took everyone by surprise: Matthew Mott

    Pujara, Rahane might just have only one more innings for their...

    Australia tour of Sri Lanka to go ahead as scheduled: Report