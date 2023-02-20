Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to arrive in India on March 8 on an official visit, aimed at enhancing bilateral engagements in areas like trade, investment and critical minerals.

According to official sources, Albanese, along with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is also likely to visit Ahmedabad, where they are expected to witness the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia, which is scheduled to take place between March 9 and March 13.

This will be Albanese’s first visit to India since becoming Prime Minister in May 2022.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had visited Australia to prepare the groundwork for Albanese’s visit to India.

