WORLD

Australian PM confirms Indonesia visit

NewsWire
0
0

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed he will travel to Indonesia on Sunday in a bid to boost relationship between the two nations.

Albanese, whose Labor Party won power in the general election on May 21, will on Sunday travel to Indonesia with Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Trade Minister Don Farrell and Industry Minister Ed Husic for the Annual Leaders’ Meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, reports Xinhua news agency.

The three-day trip will focus mostly on economic relationship between the two countries, which stalled during the coronavirus pandemic after the landmark Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) was ratified early in 2020.

In the lead-up to the election, Albanese promised a Labor government would make the relationship with Indonesia a foreign policy priority.

“Indonesia is one of our closest neighbours, which is why I committed to visiting as soon as possible,” he said in a statement .

“During my visit, I look forward to building our ties further, including to revitalize our trade relationship and promote climate, infrastructure and energy cooperation.”

The IA-CEPA eliminates or cuts tariffs on 99 percent of Australian exports to Indonesia and made it easier for young Indonesians to work and study in Australia.

However, the strict Covid-19 border restrictions that were introduced shortly after the trade deal was ratified significantly reduced its impact.

Albanese will also meet with Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

20220604-151151

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sudan crisis being resolved through mediation,: UN envoy

    Afghan air force commander calls on run-away pilots to return

    3rd of every month will be Lakhimpur Kisan Diwas: Akhilesh

    Texas SC temporarily allows Guv’s ban on school mask mandates