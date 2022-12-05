WORLD

Australian PM tests positive for Covid

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Albanese said: “This afternoon I had a routine PCR test which has returned a positive result for Covid-19. I will be isolating and will continue to work from home.

“I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well.”

This is the second time the Prime Minister has tested positive for Covid-19, after contracting it during the federal election campaign earlier this year.

His infection comes amid an increase in Covid-19 cases across the country in recent weeks.

According to the latest data from Australia’s Department of Health and Aged Care, 100,422 Covid-19 cases were reported over the week to November 29, an average of 14,346 cases per day.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, Australia has reported a total of 10,754,429 Covid-19 cases and 16,244 deaths.

