Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on Sunday, discussing enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

During the meeting, Albanese, who paid a two-day official visit to Vietnam, announced a package of 105 million Australian dollars ($69.5 million) to aid Vietnam in combating climate change, Xinhua news agency reported.

Australia will also expand a programme that enables collaboration between Australia’s national science agency and its Vietnamese counterparts to commercialise joint science research in areas like applied agriculture.

Albanese’s visit comes as Australia and Vietnam celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Australia is Vietnam’s seventh-largest trading partner, while Vietnam ranks 10th among Australia’s trading partners.

20230604-151204