WORLD

Australian PM vows to fix care economy

NewsWire
0
0

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday launched his plan to fix the country’s aged care, disability, veterans and early childhood services.

Albanese released the draft National Strategy for the Care and Support Economy, vowing to deliver high quality care and support for every Australian, Xinhua news agency reported.

Albanese said he wanted input from the public on how the system can be improved.

“The care and support workforce is integral to the Australian economy, particularly as demand for aged care and early education services is on the rise,” he said in a media release.

“To do this, we need to hear from those directly impacted by it.”

The draft strategy said that low pay, limited opportunities for progression, unsafe conditions and high workloads were driving high staff turnover across the care economy.

It said the forecast increase in costs would place a major strain on the federal budget.

The number of Australians aged 65 and over is projected to increase more than 50 per cent from 4.3 million in 2021 to 6.6 million by 2041.

In May, the government announced spending 11.3 billion Australian dollars to fund pay rises for aged care workers in a bid to improve staff retention and quality.

20230528-144003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    England’s seaside heritage sites granted protection

    UK brings porn sites under Children’s Code to protect kids’ data

    Bali to reopen for int’l visitors from Oct 14

    Drought could keep food prices high in Spain: Expert