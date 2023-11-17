Australian police officer shot dead

A 53-year-old police officer was shot dead at a rural property in South Australia state, officials confirmed on Friday.

On Friday morning, SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens identified Brevet Sergeant Jason Doig as the officer who was killed in the line of duty on Thursday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victim was responding to reports that a man had shot a dog at a property near Bordertown, 240 km southeast of Adelaide near SA’s border with Victoria, with colleagues Michael Hutchinson and Rebekah Cass at 11.20 p.m. on Thursday when they were confronted by a 26-year-old armed man and Doig was shot.

Stevens told reporters that colleagues and paramedics tried to save Doig but he died at the scene.

Hutchinson, 59, was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old suspect was shot by police and was flown to state capital Adelaide to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

“This is a tragic event that will have wide-ranging effects not just for police but people who rely on police for the safety and security they enjoy in our community,” Stevens told reporters.

“I can only offer my sincerest condolences to Jason’s family and we hope Michael recovers quickly from his injuries.”

According to SA Police, it was the first death of an officer in the line of duty since 2002.

Stevens said Doig had served in the SA Police since 1989 and announced a commissioner’s inquiry into his death.

In a statement posted on social media, Foreign Minister and SA Senator Penny Wong said she was “devastated” for the family of Doig and offered condolences to his family and the police community.

