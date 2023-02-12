Australian sprinter Rohan Browning has said he is on the brink of breaking the 10-second mark in the 100m event.

Browning opened his 2023 competitive season with a victory over a field of Australia’s best sprinters in 10.25 seconds at the Adelaide Invitational on Saturday night.

Despite his comfortable win, the 25-year-old described the time as sluggish as he seeks to become the second Australian man in history to run 100m in under 10 seconds after Patrick Johnson did so in 9.93 in 2003.

“I really want to go sub-10 this year and every race is a good opportunity to try and do it,” Browning told the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

“That time is where I need to be at this stage of my career, I definitely want to go sub-10 and hopefully get the Australian record.”

Browning burst into national spotlight when he ran a personal best 10.01 in the heats at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021 before finishing fifth in his semifinal in 10.09, a Xinhua report said.

As training for 2023 ramps up, he said by the time of the national championships in April he will be in prime condition to crack 10 seconds.

“It will take a really well-executed race, in good shape, against really world-class competition,” he said.

