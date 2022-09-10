SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch announces retirement from ODI cricket

Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from One-day International (ODI) cricket, with the third and final match against New Zealand in Cairns on September 11 being his last assignment.

The 35-year-old Finch’s retirement from 50-over international cricket means he will not lead the Kangaroos in the 2023 World Cup next year in India, while he will continue to be skipper of the side for the ICC T20 World Cup at home in October-November this year.

Finch, who has played 145 ODIs for Australia, has struggled for form in recent games, scoring only 26 runs in his last seven innings, according to ICC.

In a statement issued by Finch on Cricket Australia (CA), he said, “It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories. I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.”

“It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next (50-over) World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point.”

Although he will not be a part of Australia’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 campaign in the West Indies and USA, Finch will continue to lead the side in this year’s T20 World Cup.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said, “On behalf of Australian Cricket, I would like to congratulate Aaron on his vast contribution as captain of the Australian Men’s ODI team and as a wonderful exponent of the 50-over format.

“Aaron is an enormously gifted and determined player whose outstanding deeds with the bat have been matched by his strong and inspiring leadership. His decision to step aside from the ODI captaincy now is typical of his selfless approach to the game.

“I’m delighted Aaron will lead the Australian team into the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup where his leadership, experience and tactical nous will be integral to the defence of our T20 World Cup title on home soil.”

