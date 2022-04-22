For the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, thousands of Australians will gather in Sydney at dawn on April 25 for Anzac Day, one of the country’s most venerated events.

Anzac Day, held on every April 25, dates back to a pivotal World War I campaign in 1915 fought by the Australian and New Zealand Army Corp on the shores of Turkey’s Gallipoli peninsula, reports Xinhua news agency.

Over the following century, the day has evolved into a time of remembrance for the nation’s fallen soldiers along with a celebration for those who have survived international conflicts.

Traditionally, in large cities and numerous small townships around the country, the day begins with a solemn dawn service which includes prayers and the laying of wreaths.

Marches are then staged with their ranks filled by war veterans walking alongside generations of descendants of Australian Defence Force (ADF) servicemen and women.

In the state of New South Wales (NSW), Minister for Veterans David Elliott said this Monday would be “especially moving as many veterans for the first time in years will be able to reconnect with their mates and enjoy traditional annual reunions and commemorative events without restrictions”.

Organisers of the Sydney ceremonies expect crowds of up to 10,000 to line the streets of the CBD to cheer on the marchers.

Meanwhile, the hospitality sector, which struggled throughout the past two years due to the pandemic, is anticipating brisk business throughout the day.

“Pubs and clubs play an important role on Anzac Day, providing a place for war veterans to gather, reminisce and share the Anzac spirit with their mates and families,” said NSW Hospitality Minister Kevin Anderson.

