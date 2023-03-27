Holidaymakers in Australia are set to spend over A$9.1 billion ($6 billion) on travel this year during the upcoming Easter holidays, an increase of A$2 billion from the same period in 2022, according to a report released on Monday.

Researchers from the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) and Roy Morgan revealed in the report that approximately 4.6 million Australians plan on taking a holiday during the Easter period, of which 61 per cent will travel within their state, 30 per cent to go interstate, and 9 per cent overseas, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the report, the expected domestic spending, either intrastate or interstate, is around A$6.5 billion.

“Whilst about 28 per cent of the travel spend is being directed overseas, the majority of travel spend will be local — more than 90 per cent of the Australians who are holidaying are travelling domestically, so we’re retaining a good portion of this economic stimulation,” said ARA CEO Paul Zahra.

“Local retailers in popular holiday destinations will reap the benefits of the resurgence in domestic tourism this year,” he added.

The report also indicated that the 65-and-older age group would spend the most on holidays, primarily because they tend to have longer average holiday durations than any other age group.

The report came after the ARA, in conjunction with Roy Morgan, recently revealed that Australians are tipped to spend almost A$1.7 billion on hot cross buns, easter eggs, or other special food for the festival this year.

